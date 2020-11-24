Decatur man who beat, stabbed and sliced girlfriend gets 3 ½ years in prison

DECATUR — A 63-year-old Decatur man’s savage attack using his fists and steak knives on his 68-year-old girlfriend resulted in him being sent to prison for 3 ½ years.

Bruce A. Malone, who dated the woman for more than 30 years and was described as living in her garage, had launched the furious assault June 3 after waking up from a bout of drinking, according to Decatur police reports.

Officer Sean Bowsher said the woman was punched and slapped repeatedly before Malone stomped on her face, leaving a boot-shaped impression still visible when police spoke to her in hospital. Malone had also armed himself with two steak knives and used them to inflict slice and stab wounds all over her body, resulting in a mass of scars that doctors told police would be permanent.

Prosecuting at Malone’s sentencing hearing Tuesday in Macon County Circuit Court, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Regan Radtke said the woman's agonizing ordeal had gone on for 90 minutes.

Called to make a victim impact statement, the woman told the court she had endured physical and mental abuse for decades at the hands of Malone. She said she had even been sent to a psychiatric ward after convincing doctors on a previous occasion she had harmed herself in order to protect Malone after he had beaten and stabbed her.