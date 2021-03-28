Decatur man who bit woman on her breast gets jailed, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man is jailed after police reports said he bit his girlfriend on the breast so severely she had to take herself to the hospital to seek treatment.
Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said patrol officers found out about the wound when they were called by the girlfriend again on Saturday for another unspecified domestic battery attack. Copeland said the biting had happened March 19 and the woman had gone to the hospital on March 21.
Copeland said the woman showed police the healing bite wound on her left breast and the injury was photographed for evidence. “She did have a very large scab over her entire nipple area,” he added.
The boyfriend, 44, who has several prior domestic battery convictions, was arrested on new preliminary charges of domestic battery and inflicting domestic battery causing bodily harm. He is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $75,000, meaning he must post $7,500 to bond out. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
Seth M. Nashland
Clarence A. Ballard
Scott L. Minix
Jessica A. Logan
Delahn L. Amos
Chancellor C. Embry
Chelsea Brown
Kevin Brown
Shawanda Apholone
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Jamie L. Golladay
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Avery E. Drake
Daniel R. Blazich
Dessica N. Jackson
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Blake E. Merli
Jason C. Herendeen
Jeremiah D. Collins
Deonte D. Smith
Deoane A. Stone
Carl E. Harvey II
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Bryant K. Bunch
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Anthony J Dickey
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Paul M. Folks
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Leeandre M. Honorable
Seth D. Maxwell
Michelle R. Batman
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Elijah K. Jones
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Timothy W. Smith
Justin D. Tate
Courtney Williams
Angela M. Schmitt
Tracy T. Cunningham
Colby J. Park
Charles E. Gardner
Jacquez L. Jones
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid