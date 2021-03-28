 Skip to main content
Decatur man who bit woman on her breast gets jailed, police report
Decatur man who bit woman on her breast gets jailed, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man is jailed after police reports said he bit his girlfriend on the breast so severely she had to take herself to the hospital to seek treatment.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said patrol officers found out about the wound when they were called by the girlfriend again on Saturday for another unspecified domestic battery attack. Copeland said the biting had happened March 19 and the woman had gone to the hospital on March 21.

Copeland said the woman showed police the healing bite wound on her left breast and the injury was photographed for evidence. “She did have a very large scab over her entire nipple area,” he added.

The boyfriend, 44, who has several prior domestic battery convictions, was arrested on new preliminary charges of domestic battery and inflicting domestic battery causing bodily harm. He is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $75,000, meaning he must post $7,500 to bond out. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

