Decatur man who denies beating girlfriend, now accused of drugging and raping her, police say

DECATUR — Judah D. Tiarks, already held in jail on charges he denies of severely beating his girlfriend, was rearrested in his cell and accused of an earlier sexual assault of the same woman after she says she was slipped a date-rape drug.

A sworn affidavit filed by Decatur police said the rape occurred in Tiarks’s home in the 1700 block of North Woodford Street on Aug. 1. The 25-year-old victim said she does not live with Tiarks, 23, “but stays the night occasionally” and that is when she was assaulted.

She is quoted as saying she first visited him July 31 but he had fled after a “domestic violence incident” that involved police being called. He later returned and she recalled drinking alcohol with him but “felt abnormal after the drink,” according to the affidavit.

“(She) stated she recalled lying down and falling asleep in a bedroom,” said Detective Jeremy Appenzeller. “(She) said the following morning, she woke up to one of Judah’s friends… telling her to wake up. She stated upon waking up, she noticed her bra was ripped and her pants/underwear had been removed. She reported that she was sexually assaulted.”