Decatur man who died from stab wound named

DECATUR — Authorities have released the identity of a Decatur man found in a parked vehicle with a stab wound.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said the 31-year-old man was Terry C. Theus.

Day said he had been discovered early Sunday and was pronounced dead at 8:19 a.m. Sunday in the surgery unit of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Day said an autopsy revealed that Theus died of a stab wound to the chest, injuring his heart.

A Decatur police investigation into the circumstances of the homicide is continuing.

