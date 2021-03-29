Decatur man who drove ex-wife's car into guardrail sentenced to probation, treatment

DECATUR — Troy J. Bright, the Decatur man police say rammed his ex-wife’s BMW car into a guardrail around Lake Decatur, took a plea deal and was sentenced to 24 months probation.
Bright, 48, pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while his license was already revoked or suspended while having two prior convictions for the offense.
He was also sentenced to 30 days in the Macon County Jail, but Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler allowed him credit for 30 days previously spent in custody.
In addition, the judge ordered him to undergo 75 hours of treatment for drinking problems and attend a DUI “victim impact panel.”
The plea deal, negotiated by defense attorney Chris Bradley, also saw Geisler dismiss additional charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal damage, domestic battery and a further charge of driving while revoked/suspended when Bright appeared in court March 22.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police described Bright getting into a violent argument with his ex-wife at a party they both attended late on Christmas Eve. The affidavit said she was going to drive her car home but felt too drunk to be behind the wheel, and left the vehicle with her keys inside and Bright still sitting in it.
“And that was the last time she had seen the motor vehicle before an officer called her about it being wrecked on the guardrail,” Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter had told the court at an earlier hearing.
Police patrols reported finding the car at 3 a.m. Christmas Day buried in the guardrail at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Lake Shore Drive.
Bright was arrested at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital where he was taken for treatment.
Another condition of Bright’s sentencing orders him to “refrain from using alcohol or cannabis.”
Seth M. Nashland
Clarence A. Ballard
Scott L. Minix
Jessica A. Logan
Delahn L. Amos
Chancellor C. Embry
Chelsea Brown
Kevin Brown
Shawanda Apholone
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Jamie L. Golladay
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Avery E. Drake
Daniel R. Blazich
Dessica N. Jackson
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Blake E. Merli
Jason C. Herendeen
Jeremiah D. Collins
Deonte D. Smith
Deoane A. Stone
Carl E. Harvey II
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Bryant K. Bunch
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Anthony J Dickey
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Paul M. Folks
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Leeandre M. Honorable
Seth D. Maxwell
Michelle R. Batman
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Elijah K. Jones
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Timothy W. Smith
Justin D. Tate
Courtney Williams
Angela M. Schmitt
Tracy T. Cunningham
Colby J. Park
Charles E. Gardner
Jacquez L. Jones
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid