Decatur man who fatally shot dog gets conditional discharge

DECATUR — A Decatur man who shot a pit bull to death to save another pet dog it was savaging has been placed on conditional discharge for 12 months.

Douglas S. Musgrave, 61, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court August 18 and pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm without a FOID card, a Class A misdemeanor. The plea was part of a plea deal negotiated by his attorney, Thomas Wheeler, and the deal also saw Musgrave ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Musgrave had killed the pit bull, called Sasha, on the morning of Feb. 21 with one shot to the body and another to the head from a .38 caliber revolver. Police reports said he told officers Sasha had been attacking another pet dog called Nickie in the yard of the home in the 1500 block of North Main Street where Musgrave lives with his girlfriend, the owner of the dogs.

Musgrave had never been charged with any animal cruelty offenses and police reports said the surviving dog had bite wounds that backed up Musgrave’s version of events. “It was pretty plain he had killed the dog to stop it from attacking the other one,” Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland had said at the time.