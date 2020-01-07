Decatur man who fled police stop accused of selling cannabis, report says

DECATUR — A Decatur man who police say fled from officers, scattering a bag of cannabis and a digital scale as he ran, was arrested Saturday on a preliminary charge of selling drugs.
The 25-year-old man was found to have a bag with 28.4 grams of the drug in the pocket of his sweatshirt, and the bag he dropped contained another 27.5 grams of cannabis, according to a sworn affidavit from Decatur Police.
The man jumped out and ran following a traffic stop and was arrested at 9:37 p.m. after police said a foot chase ended when the man jumped a fence and fell in a backyard in the 1300 block of East Clay Street.
Police Officer Adam Siefman said a bag filled with more than 64 grams of the drug was found tucked under the front driver’s seat of the car where the man had been a passenger. The total weight of recovered cannabis added up to 120 grams, or 4.2 ounces.
You have free articles remaining.
“There were numerous clear plastic baggies found in the center console (of the stopped vehicle) consistent with cannabis packaging for sales,” Siefman added. He said a second digital scale, containing the residue of a “green leafy substance consistent with cannabis,” was also seized from the vehicle.
The man told police he had been a cannabis user for several years and smoked about a gram of the drug a day. The affidavit quotes him as denying he sold the drug to others. In addition to the charge of manufacture/delivery of cannabis between 30 and 500 grams, he was also booked on a preliminary charge of resisting/obstructing police; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed the man remained held in custody in lieu of posting bail set at $9,700, which means he must post $970 to bond out.
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid