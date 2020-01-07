You are the owner of this article.
Decatur man who fled police stop accused of selling cannabis, report says
0 comments

Decatur man who fled police stop accused of selling cannabis, report says

DECATUR — A Decatur man who police say fled from officers, scattering a bag of cannabis and a digital scale as he ran, was arrested Saturday on a preliminary charge of selling drugs.

The 25-year-old man was found to have a bag with 28.4 grams of the drug in the pocket of his sweatshirt, and the bag he dropped contained another 27.5 grams of cannabis, according to a sworn affidavit from Decatur Police.

The man jumped out and ran following a traffic stop and was arrested at 9:37 p.m. after police said a foot chase ended when the man jumped a fence and fell in a backyard in the 1300 block of East Clay Street.

Police Officer Adam Siefman said a bag filled with more than 64 grams of the drug was found tucked under the front driver’s seat of the car where the man had been a passenger. The total weight of recovered cannabis added up to 120 grams, or 4.2 ounces.

“There were numerous clear plastic baggies found in the center console (of the stopped vehicle) consistent with cannabis packaging for sales,” Siefman added. He said a second digital scale, containing the residue of a “green leafy substance consistent with cannabis,” was also seized from the vehicle.

The man told police he had been a cannabis user for several years and smoked about a gram of the drug a day. The affidavit quotes him as denying he sold the drug to others. In addition to the charge of manufacture/delivery of cannabis between 30 and 500 grams, he was also booked on a preliminary charge of resisting/obstructing police; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed the man remained held in custody in lieu of posting bail set at $9,700, which means he must post $970 to bond out.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

