Decatur man who pretended baby was left in the cold gets 18 months in prison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Norman L. Gates, who refused to hand a 6-month-old baby left in his care back to its mother and at one point pretended he had left the baby outside to face the danger of freezing to death, was sent to prison for 18 months Thursday.

Gates, 24, was sentenced by Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith after pleading guilty to child abduction. The plea and sentence was part of a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Michelle Sanders, that saw an additional charge of filing a false report of an offense dismissed.

Sanders had earlier explained to the judge that Gates is the “putative father” of the baby boy but his paternity has not been proven.

A sworn Decatur Police affidavit about the case said the mother of the then 6-month-old baby had allowed Gates to take the boy for a visit on Feb. 20. Gates had then refused to return the child when the mother’s sister arrived to collect him sometime later. Both Gates and the baby were gone at 11 p.m. when police were called in and arrived at the apartment he shares with a new girlfriend.