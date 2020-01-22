You are the owner of this article.
Decatur man who prosecutors say pointed loaded gun at police gets 15-year sentence
breaking top story

Decatur man who prosecutors say pointed loaded gun at police gets 15-year sentence

DECATUR — A chased down and cornered Decatur man, who pointed a loaded revolver at police officers, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to a charge of armed violence.

Jakaelin R. Gregory, 24, had taken a plea deal in Macon County Circuit Court negotiated by his defense attorney, Scott Rueter. The terms of the deal saw a second charge of armed violence dismissed, along with two charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Further charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance were also dismissed.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police related to the case said members of the department’s Community Action Team had encountered Gregory at midnight Sept. 18 as he stood at the drive-through window of a liquor store in the 1100 block of East Wood Street.

The getaway driver in a violent Decatur burglary was confronted by the weeping victim. Then the judge sentenced him.

The affidavit said Gregory had taken off running at the sight of police and ignored shouted commands to stop. He ran until he fell into a front yard in the 1100 block of E. Wood Street and officers shot him with a stun gun as he tried to crawl away on his hands and knees.

“During the Taser cycle, Jakaelin rolled onto his back and reached into his right waist band and pulled a revolver out, pointing it at officers,” said Police Officer Brent Morey in the affidavit. “Jakaelin was then Tased a second time in his groin as officers feared Jakaelin was going to shoot them.”

The police noted that Gregory later apologized to them, saying “he was sorry and didn’t mean to point the gun at the officer’s chest.”

Morey also noted the gun was loaded with four live rounds and was ready to fire. “The cylinder was in a position that had Jakaelin pulled the trigger, it would have discharged one of the four rounds,” Morey added.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Gregory

Jakaelin R. Gregory

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

