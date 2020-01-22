Decatur man who prosecutors say pointed loaded gun at police gets 15-year sentence

DECATUR — A chased down and cornered Decatur man, who pointed a loaded revolver at police officers, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to a charge of armed violence.

Jakaelin R. Gregory, 24, had taken a plea deal in Macon County Circuit Court negotiated by his defense attorney, Scott Rueter. The terms of the deal saw a second charge of armed violence dismissed, along with two charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police related to the case said members of the department’s Community Action Team had encountered Gregory at midnight Sept. 18 as he stood at the drive-through window of a liquor store in the 1100 block of East Wood Street.

