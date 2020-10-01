Decatur man who put boy through 'boot camp' sentenced to probation, child-rearing classes

The woman would also set a timer giving the boy a limited time to eat his meals; any food left over was fed to him for his following meal. “It was asked what happens at dinner time when he didn’t eat all his dinner and it was confirmed that he was fed that leftover food the next morning,” Knierim added.

Regina Nall had pleaded guilty in July to a charge of endangering the life or health of a child and was also given 24 months probation, told to undergo a mental health evaluation and ordered to perform 30 hours of community service work.

And, in addition to his probation term, her husband was ordered jailed for 78 days but given credit for 78 days already spent in custody awaiting his court hearing. He was further ordered to attend child rearing classes and to have no contact with the boy “directly or indirectly” except as permitted by the Department of Children and Family Services.

He was further ordered to register as an offender under the Violent Offender Against Youth Act.