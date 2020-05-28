Decatur man who sent jail love letters to attorney is arrested and charged, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — A Decatur man who sent love letters to a female attorney from his Macon County Jail cell was arrested in the jail Wednesday and booked on a preliminary charge of violating a no stalking/contact order.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the 37-year-old man sent letters postmarked April 27 and May 22 to the attorney, whose office is close to the jail.

Decatur Police Officer Warren Hale said in the affidavit that he had read the letters. “... And observed that in both letters (the man) asked (the lawyer) to forgive him and expressed his love towards her.”

The affidavit did not say what connection, if any, the man had with the lawyer. It said she was granted a “no stalking/no contact” order against the man on April 15. Hale said the order states that the man must not communicate with the attorney in any way and stay at least 500 feet from her.

Macon County Circuit Court records show the man is being held in custody awaiting sentence after he was convicted by a jury in December of threatening a public official. The court record shows he represented himself after waiving his right to counsel.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.