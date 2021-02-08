Decatur man who sexually assaulted girl who tried to record the crimes gets 10 year sentence

DECATUR — Deoane A. Stone, who sexually assaulted a Decatur girl aged under 13 while the traumatized child secretly tried to gather evidence of the crime by recording it on her school-issued iPad, was sent to prison for 10 years on Monday.

Stone, who had been due to face a jury trial, agreed at the last moment to take a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Todd Ringel.

The defendant pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and Macon County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Geisler sentenced to him to five years on each count, to run consecutively. The judge then dismissed three charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and a further charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse as part of the plea deal.

Sworn Decatur police affidavits about the case said the girl described being taken into Stone’s bedroom and repeatedly assaulted while her mother was at work. The affidavit quotes the child as saying her mother had come home early on one occasion and walked in on the two of them in bed together during an assault with her daughter only dressed in a T-shirt.