Decatur man who sexually assaulted girl who tried to record the crimes gets 10 year sentence

DECATUR — Deoane A. Stone, who sexually assaulted a Decatur girl aged under 13 while the traumatized child secretly tried to gather evidence of the crime by recording it on her school-issued iPad, was sent to prison for 10 years on Monday.
Stone, who had been due to face a jury trial, agreed at the last moment to take a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Todd Ringel.
The defendant pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and Macon County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Geisler sentenced to him to five years on each count, to run consecutively. The judge then dismissed three charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and a further charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse as part of the plea deal.
Sworn Decatur police affidavits about the case said the girl described being taken into Stone’s bedroom and repeatedly assaulted while her mother was at work. The affidavit quotes the child as saying her mother had come home early on one occasion and walked in on the two of them in bed together during an assault with her daughter only dressed in a T-shirt.
“(The child) said her mom was mad and said ‘What the hell is happening?’” the affidavit said. “...(The child) was asked if Deoane said anything, and she said that Deoane said to her mother ‘Oh, it's not what it looks like.’”
And when Stone had taken her to his bedroom again while her mother was gone shortly after that assault, the girl told detectives that is when she tried to record what happened on her class iPad. She hid the device in a dirty clothes basket but she said Stone had seen it and grabbed it.
The affidavit said he tried to smash the iPad but police were later able to extract a recording from it with Stone in the bedroom with the girl.
The affidavit continues: “A male voice then asks ‘Is this yours?’ A female voice responds ‘Yeah.’ The male then asks three times ‘On record?’ The female responds: ‘Yep, I’m telling my mom.’”
The mother contacted police in May of 2020 and told them her daughter was being sexually assaulted and, after an extensive investigation and forensic interviews of the child, Stone was arrested and jailed Aug. 11.
