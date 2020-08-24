Decatur man who shot at ex-girlfriend gets four year prison sentence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Cory J. Marquis, the Decatur man who took a shot at the girlfriend who ended their relationship after catching him cheating on her, was sentenced to four years in prison.

Marquis, 32, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on July 7, with a final sentencing order Aug. 11, and pleaded guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.

The admission was part of a plea deal negotiated by his attorney, Susan Moorehead, that saw a more serious charge of being an armed habitual criminal dismissed. Marquis also received credit for time spent in custody from his arrest in November through July 6.

A sworn affidavit about the case from Decatur police said the crime dates to the evening of November 4, 2019, four days after the 24-year-old ex-girlfriend had broken off her relationship with him.

Detective Brian Massey said Marquis had startled the woman by suddenly pulling into the driveway of her home, prompting her to drive off with Marquis following. When the woman pulled over in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Avenue, Marquis pulled up alongside her sport utility vehicle.