 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur man who shot himself in foot faces multiple charges, police report
0 comments

Decatur man who shot himself in foot faces multiple charges, police report

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A 28-year-old man with a bleeding foot broke down in tears when police arrived at a Decatur house and asked him “if he had a gun and if he shot it,” according to a sworn affidavit.

Decatur Police Officer Tim Wittmer said police also noticed blood on the floor and a smashed glass door when they arrived at the home in the 4400 block of North Lawson Drive at 10 a.m. Saturday.

“When (the man) was asked about the blood, he stated he shot himself in the foot,” added Wittmer. “He did have a bullet hole in his boot and was bleeding from a wound to his foot. He has a history of mental illness.”

Police said the man had been on a supervised visit to his 4-year-old son at the time of the shooting and the child was present along with the man’s 26-year-old brother.

“There was another bullet shot by (the man) at this residence that was shot from outside on the back porch, through a glass door into the house, through the north wall and then into the south wall at the neighbor’s (house),” said Wittmer.

The officer said police had been responding to a shots-fired alert and had received numerous calls about a man dressed all in black who had fired a gun before walking inside a house on North Lawson Drive.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm and endangering the life or health of a child. He also was cited for having no FOID card.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $100,000, meaning he must post $10,000 to be release. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $150,000.

If he makes bail, he is ordered to have no contact with his son without approval of the Department of Children and Family Services.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Macon County sheriff race court battle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News