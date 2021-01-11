Decatur man who shot himself in foot faces multiple charges, police report

DECATUR — A 28-year-old man with a bleeding foot broke down in tears when police arrived at a Decatur house and asked him “if he had a gun and if he shot it,” according to a sworn affidavit.

Decatur Police Officer Tim Wittmer said police also noticed blood on the floor and a smashed glass door when they arrived at the home in the 4400 block of North Lawson Drive at 10 a.m. Saturday.

“When (the man) was asked about the blood, he stated he shot himself in the foot,” added Wittmer. “He did have a bullet hole in his boot and was bleeding from a wound to his foot. He has a history of mental illness.”

Police said the man had been on a supervised visit to his 4-year-old son at the time of the shooting and the child was present along with the man’s 26-year-old brother.

“There was another bullet shot by (the man) at this residence that was shot from outside on the back porch, through a glass door into the house, through the north wall and then into the south wall at the neighbor’s (house),” said Wittmer.

The officer said police had been responding to a shots-fired alert and had received numerous calls about a man dressed all in black who had fired a gun before walking inside a house on North Lawson Drive.