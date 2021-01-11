Decatur man who shot himself in foot faces multiple charges, police report

DECATUR — A 28-year-old man with a bleeding foot broke down in tears when police arrived at a Decatur house and asked him “if he had a gun and if he shot it,” according to a sworn affidavit.
Decatur Police Officer Tim Wittmer said police also noticed blood on the floor and a smashed glass door when they arrived at the home in the 4400 block of North Lawson Drive at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“When (the man) was asked about the blood, he stated he shot himself in the foot,” added Wittmer. “He did have a bullet hole in his boot and was bleeding from a wound to his foot. He has a history of mental illness.”
Police said the man had been on a supervised visit to his 4-year-old son at the time of the shooting and the child was present along with the man’s 26-year-old brother.
“There was another bullet shot by (the man) at this residence that was shot from outside on the back porch, through a glass door into the house, through the north wall and then into the south wall at the neighbor’s (house),” said Wittmer.
The officer said police had been responding to a shots-fired alert and had received numerous calls about a man dressed all in black who had fired a gun before walking inside a house on North Lawson Drive.
The man was booked on preliminary charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm and endangering the life or health of a child. He also was cited for having no FOID card.
A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $100,000, meaning he must post $10,000 to be release. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $150,000.
If he makes bail, he is ordered to have no contact with his son without approval of the Department of Children and Family Services.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid