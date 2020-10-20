Decatur man who stabbed, stomped and beat girlfriend takes plea deal

DECATUR — Bruce A. Malone, who doctors say left his 68-year-old girlfriend with permanent scarring when he stabbed her repeatedly with two steak knives after beating her and stomping on her face, now awaits sentencing after pleading guilty.
Malone, whose trial had been scheduled to start Tuesday, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Monday and admitted one charge of aggravated domestic battery. Judge Thomas Griffith scheduled a sentencing hearing for Nov. 24 and Malone remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $400,000, meaning he must post $40,000 to be released.
Malone’s guilty plea was part of a deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Susan Moorehead. In return for the plea, prosecutors agreed to drop two further charges of committing domestic battery involving bodily harm and contact, and two charges of committing aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
A sworn Decatur police affidavit about the case accuses Malone, 63, of launching an unprovoked attack on his girlfriend of 30 years at 4 a.m. on June 3 after he woke up from a bout of heavy drinking in their home.
Police Officer Sean Bowsher said the victim described Malone raining down slaps and punches on her before stomping on her face with his shoe. He said the victim still had a shoe-shaped imprint bruise on her cheek when police spoke to her in hospital.
Bowsher said the worst part of the attack had been inflicted when Malone armed himself with two steak knives and set about cutting and slicing the woman all over her body.
Questioned at a preliminary hearing following Malone’s arrest, Bowsher had been asked by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott: “Did she have numerous small slices and cuts and puncture wounds to her abdomen, breasts, arms, legs and buttocks?”
“She did,” Bowsher had replied. He said doctors had warned the wounds were so severe they would leave the victim scarred for life.
Malone has been jailed previously after being pleading guilty in 2016 to charges of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation and domestic battery causing bodily harm.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977.
