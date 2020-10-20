Decatur man who stabbed, stomped and beat girlfriend takes plea deal

DECATUR — Bruce A. Malone, who doctors say left his 68-year-old girlfriend with permanent scarring when he stabbed her repeatedly with two steak knives after beating her and stomping on her face, now awaits sentencing after pleading guilty.

Malone, whose trial had been scheduled to start Tuesday, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Monday and admitted one charge of aggravated domestic battery. Judge Thomas Griffith scheduled a sentencing hearing for Nov. 24 and Malone remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $400,000, meaning he must post $40,000 to be released.

Malone’s guilty plea was part of a deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Susan Moorehead. In return for the plea, prosecutors agreed to drop two further charges of committing domestic battery involving bodily harm and contact, and two charges of committing aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit about the case accuses Malone, 63, of launching an unprovoked attack on his girlfriend of 30 years at 4 a.m. on June 3 after he woke up from a bout of heavy drinking in their home.