 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur man who survived gunshot wound now facing weapons charges himself
0 comments
alert

Decatur man who survived gunshot wound now facing weapons charges himself

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur man who police say survived a life-threatening gunshot wound after intervening in a street fight to save a friend is now facing weapons charges himself.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 20-year-old man was arrested Monday and booked on preliminary charges of the aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a gun and illegal possession of a weapon.

The affidavit said the street fight happened on the evening of July 17 and a 22-year-old woman bystander was also shot and wounded, although not severely. Detective Tim Wittmer described finding a crime scene at the intersection of North Clinton and East Condit streets that was spattered with blood and blood trails and dotted with spent shell casings.

Court records show the friend alleged to have been involved in the fight is Thmylos T. Walker, 23, who prosecutors say was also armed. He is being held in the Macon County Jail and is pleading not guilty to charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Walker’s case is scheduled for a jury trial Nov. 16.

Wittmer said Walker was fighting with an opponent and bystanders described the opponent as winning when the 20-year-old stepped in. Police quote witnesses as describing him pushing the opponent off of Walker and then firing several shots when an accomplice of the other man involved in the fight pulled a gun and shot back.

Police reports based on witness identification named that accomplice as Darreon A. Page, 23, who has since pleaded not guilty to two counts of the aggravated discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He is also in jail with his case scheduled for a pretrial hearing Nov. 4.

Walker is quoted as telling police his 20-year-old friend had only fired two shots into the air before he was gunned down. The 20-year-old is now in custody in the jail with bail set at $300,000, meaning he must post $30,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office. 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News