Decatur man who survived gunshot wound now facing weapons charges himself

DECATUR — A Decatur man who police say survived a life-threatening gunshot wound after intervening in a street fight to save a friend is now facing weapons charges himself.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 20-year-old man was arrested Monday and booked on preliminary charges of the aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a gun and illegal possession of a weapon.

The affidavit said the street fight happened on the evening of July 17 and a 22-year-old woman bystander was also shot and wounded, although not severely. Detective Tim Wittmer described finding a crime scene at the intersection of North Clinton and East Condit streets that was spattered with blood and blood trails and dotted with spent shell casings.

Court records show the friend alleged to have been involved in the fight is Thmylos T. Walker, 23, who prosecutors say was also armed. He is being held in the Macon County Jail and is pleading not guilty to charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Walker’s case is scheduled for a jury trial Nov. 16.