Decatur man who threatened cop with BB gun gets conditional discharge
Decatur man who threatened cop with BB gun gets conditional discharge

DECATUR — James T. Johnson, the Decatur man who pointed a BB rifle at an approaching police officer and announced “I’m gonna shoot you!” was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge in Macon County Circuit Court.

Johnson, 65, appeared in court Thursday and was also sentenced to 180 days in jail but given credit for time served as well as a “good behavior credit.” Macon County Jail records now list him as free and not held in custody. He had pleaded guilty to a charge of the aggravated assault of a peace officer.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said patrol officers had been called to Johnson’s home in the 1700 block of East Whitmer Street at 10:45 p.m. June 19, 2020. A neighbor had complained that he had been repeatedly shooting at her house with his BB gun.

Officer Stephen Kennedy said he arrived to find Johnson sitting drunk on his front porch. “I approached the driveway as James stood up and grabbed what appeared to be a rifle,” said Kennedy in the affidavit.

“James pointed it in my direction and yelled ‘I’m gonna shoot you!’ I took cover behind a vehicle in James’s driveway and announced myself as the POLICE and to ‘put the gun down.’ James lowered the gun and I advised him to put it on the ground. James again started to raise the gun. I yelled ‘POLICE, put the gun down.’

“James finally did so and sat down on a lawn chair on the porch. James kept his hands where I could see them, as I asked, and I immediately ran on the porch and secured James.”

Kennedy said Johnson was so inebriated he “could barely speak or stand” as he was carted off to jail.

Johnson, represented by defense attorney Susan Moorehead, made a statement in court apologizing for his behavior.

