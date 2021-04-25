Decatur man who threatened cop with BB gun gets conditional discharge

DECATUR — James T. Johnson, the Decatur man who pointed a BB rifle at an approaching police officer and announced “I’m gonna shoot you!” was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge in Macon County Circuit Court.

Johnson, 65, appeared in court Thursday and was also sentenced to 180 days in jail but given credit for time served as well as a “good behavior credit.” Macon County Jail records now list him as free and not held in custody. He had pleaded guilty to a charge of the aggravated assault of a peace officer.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said patrol officers had been called to Johnson’s home in the 1700 block of East Whitmer Street at 10:45 p.m. June 19, 2020. A neighbor had complained that he had been repeatedly shooting at her house with his BB gun.

Officer Stephen Kennedy said he arrived to find Johnson sitting drunk on his front porch. “I approached the driveway as James stood up and grabbed what appeared to be a rifle,” said Kennedy in the affidavit.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}