Decatur man who threatened himself, and then police, gets arrested

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man who first threatened to kill himself, and then used racial insults and said he wanted to fight officers, was arrested early Friday.
The 29-year-old man was booked on a preliminary charge of threatening public officials and taken to the Macon County Jail; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
Detective Sgt. Chris Copleland with Decatur Police said officers had gone to the man’s home in the 900 block of East Curtis Avenue at 1:12 a.m. after they had been alerted by the man’s wife. She said she had walked out after they had argued about his excessive drinking.
Copeland said the man had then called her and made statements about “ending it” and implying he was going to kill himself; the man is known to have access to a firearm.
Police arrived to find him outside talking on his cell phone with a large sheathed knife on his waistband. Copeland said one officer covered the man with his service weapon while the other disarmed him of the knife and patted him down for firearms; none were found. The officer with the drawn gun then immediately holstered his weapon.
Copeland said the officers tried to explain why they were there and why they had approached the man in the manner they did.
“But he was extremely agitated and remained loud and unwilling to listen,” said Copeland. He said the man directed racial abuse at one of the officers, who is black, and kept telling him “to take his badge and gun off” so he could fight him, Copeland added.
He said the black officer moved away out of the man’s line of sight to try and deescalate the situation, but it did no good. “The man continued to yell at the officer and make threats and was then arrested,” Copeland said.
