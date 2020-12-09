 Skip to main content
Decatur man who took Uber ride to shooting scene gets 11 years in prison
breaking top story

Decatur man who took Uber ride to shooting scene gets 11 years in prison

DECATUR — Deonte D. Smith, the Decatur man who hired an Uber driver to take him to a crime scene where he shot and wounded a victim, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday.

Smith, 26, had taken a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Michelle Sanders, that saw two alternate charges of attempted murder dropped along with a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Instead, Smith pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated battery on a public way and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was sentenced to 11 years on the possession count and five years on the aggravated battery count, but Macon County Circuit Judge Thomas Griffith ordered the two sentences to run concurrently, effectively adding up to 11 years to be served at 50%.

Decatur police reports had described Smith arriving in the 1400 block of East Wellington Way on Feb. 28 by Uber driver and, after the vehicle drove off, he pulled out a gun and opened fire on the male victim standing across the street.

Initial police reports had described the victim as being wounded in the head but Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney, Christina Mullison, described the victim as being shot in the right hip; no motive for the attack was given.

The victim, interviewed in hospital, said he recognized Smith as a man he knew as “Shotz” and police had recognized that as the nickname of Smith. Detectives then looked at his social media profile and traced a phone number belonging to Smith to the account that was used to hire the Uber driver. The driver had apparently driven off unaware his vehicle had been caught-up in a crime.

Court records show that Smith was sentenced to 24 months probation in 2018 after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated battery, a Class 3 Felony.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

