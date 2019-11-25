Decatur man who tossed gun during police chase gets 15-year prison sentence

DECATUR — Devante J. Hall, who was found guilty of leading Decatur police on a high-speed chase while he dumped a loaded handgun out the car window, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Hall, 24, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Friday for his sentencing. He had been convicted Oct. 23 after a three-day jury trial on charges of armed violence and aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude an officer. He was defended by attorney Scott Rueter and the jury also found Hall not guilty of unlawful possession of crack cocaine.

Hall was sentenced to 15 years on the armed violence charge and an additional three years on the aggravated fleeing count, but the court ordered the three years to run concurrent with the 15 year sentence.

