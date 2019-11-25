Decatur man who tossed gun during police chase gets 15-year prison sentence

DECATUR — Devante J. Hall, who was found guilty of leading Decatur police on a high-speed chase while he dumped a loaded handgun out the car window, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Hall, 24, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Friday for his sentencing. He had been convicted Oct. 23 after a three-day jury trial on charges of armed violence and aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude an officer. He was defended by attorney Scott Rueter and the jury also found Hall not guilty of unlawful possession of crack cocaine.
Hall was sentenced to 15 years on the armed violence charge and an additional three years on the aggravated fleeing count, but the court ordered the three years to run concurrent with the 15 year sentence.
You have free articles remaining.
Police reports about the case said officers had received information that Hall was armed and tried to pull him over about 1:15 a.m. May 6 in the area of North Jasper Street and East Garfield Avenue. Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland had described Hall as taking off at a high rate of speed and running red lights until police deployed spiked strips on the road that popped the vehicle’s tires at East Eldorado and North 22nd streets.
Hall set off on foot but was caught and arrested. Copeland said police had found one loaded 9mm handgun magazine in the vehicle and, retracing the car’s path, they discovered a loaded 9mm handgun along the curb in the 200 block of South 16th Street.
After his sentencing, Hall filed notice through his attorney that he intends to appeal.
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Maurice K. Dozier
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid