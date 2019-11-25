You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur man who tossed gun during police chase gets 15-year prison sentence
0 comments
alert top story

Decatur man who tossed gun during police chase gets 15-year prison sentence

{{featured_button_text}}
Devante J. Hall

Hall.

 Tony Reid

DECATUR — Devante J. Hall, who was found guilty of leading Decatur police on a high-speed chase while he dumped a loaded handgun out the car window, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Hall, 24, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Friday for his sentencing. He had been convicted Oct. 23 after a three-day jury trial on charges of armed violence and aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude an officer. He was defended by attorney Scott Rueter and the jury also found Hall not guilty of unlawful possession of crack cocaine.

Hall was sentenced to 15 years on the armed violence charge and an additional three years on the aggravated fleeing count, but the court ordered the three years to run concurrent with the 15 year sentence.

Police reports about the case said officers had received information that Hall was armed and tried to pull him over about 1:15 a.m. May 6 in the area of North Jasper Street and East Garfield Avenue. Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland had described Hall as taking off at a high rate of speed and running red lights until police deployed spiked strips on the road that popped the vehicle’s tires at East Eldorado and North 22nd streets.

Hall set off on foot but was caught and arrested. Copeland said police had found one loaded 9mm handgun magazine in the vehicle and, retracing the car’s path, they discovered a loaded 9mm handgun along the curb in the 200 block of South 16th Street.

After his sentencing, Hall filed notice through his attorney that he intends to appeal.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News