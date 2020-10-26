Decatur man who tried to kill burglar gets 12 years in prison

Ballard’s girlfriend told police he made statements threatening to “get” Smith and, later while under arrest, is quoted as telling detectives: “I’ll go to jail, I’ll do life, I don’t give a (expletive). He ain’t gonna take nothing from me.”

Prosecuting at the sentence hearing, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Kirstin Krivanec said surgeons had to immediately intervene to save Smith, whose chest wound was so deep it had made “sucking sounds” as he breathed.

Calling for a 20 year sentence, she described Ballard as a persistent criminal with a string of previous convictions. He had been sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2002 after a jury convicted him of being a cocaine dealer. And in 2018 he was given a 1 ½ year sentence for pleading guilty to three counts of harboring three fugitives wanted for murder.

Ballard, represented by defense attorney Scott Rueter, had begun Monday’s sentencing hearing with motions for his conviction to be overturned. He argued recorded calls the prosecution said he made from jail should not have been introduced into evidence and he also stuck to his central claim that he wounded Smith in self-defense.