Decatur man who tried to kill neighbor needs inpatient treatment, judge rules

DECATUR — Ethan J. Dickerson, who tried to beat a Decatur neighbor to death with a pipe wrench because he said the man was gay, will need inpatient mental health treatment, a judge has ruled.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler made his decision based on an evaluation carried out by the state’s Department of Human Services.

Geisler had found Dickerson, 20, not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity after a stipulated bench trial in November.

A stipulated bench trial is where the prosecution and the defense agree on the facts in the case.

Both Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter and defense counsel Prya Murad had decided that Dickerson was not capable of “understanding the criminality of his conduct" following an earlier mental health evaluation. The defendant had also been charged with committing a hate crime during the ferocious assault on Dickerson’s 60-year-old neighbor that had occurred the evening of Feb. 17 in the 1100 block of Delray Court.

Dickerson has been held in the custody of the Macon County Jail since the judge’s not guilty finding, and his case was reviewed at a Friday hearing before Geisler.

“The court finds the defendant is in need of services on an inpatient basis by clear and convincing evidence,” the judge ruled, after studying the latest evaluation report. “Defendant to be committed to DHS for inpatient services.”

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department about the attack said patrol officers pulled up outside the victim’s locked house and smashed their way inside after hearing cries for help. Dickerson had immediately surrendered and was arrested without incident.

The bloodied victim had described being attacked and beaten before being taped to a chair and beaten some more. Police reports quote Dickerson as telling the victim: “You know why I have to do this… you’re gay, you’re evil… I am going to kill you.”

DHS doctors are to present a treatment plan to the court before April 6, when Geisler has scheduled a telephone review of the situation involving himself and the prosecution and defense.

The judge also set Aug. 17, 2047, as the “Thiem date” in the case. Under Illinois law, a defendant found not guilty by reason of insanity, and in need of inpatient mental health treatment, can be involuntarily committed for an indefinite time period, but paradoxically only within certain limits.

The law stipulates that period cannot exceed the maximum sentence, less credit for good time, the defendant would have served before becoming eligible for parole if they had been convicted of the most serious crime they were charged with.

