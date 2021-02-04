 Skip to main content
Decatur man who used portable wall to hold woman captive is now captive in jail, police say
DECATUR — A 36-year-old Decatur man was arrested early Wednesday and booked on a preliminary charge of unlawful restraint in a bizarre case where police said he used a portable wall to hold a woman prisoner in her own bedroom.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said they were alerted around 1 a.m. after the woman, aged 37, had called a Veterans Administration hotline number and reported the man had locked her in a closet.

“She also mentioned he may be armed with a machete and a firearm,” said Officer Jacquelyn Danner in the affidavit. “The VA hotline then called dispatch to send police to check (on the woman).”

Danner said the woman came to the door of the house on Whippoorwill Drive and said she was “fine” although the officer said she appeared very upset. Police went inside to make a safety check and Danner said she saw what she described as a “make-shift moveable wall” made of drywall on a wooden frame. It was parked in a hallway and was “as tall and wide as the hallway,” according to Danner.

The officer also noted multiple areas of the hallway wall which showed small holes consistent with nail or screw holes.

“(The woman) later admitted that (he) screwed the wall into place blocking her from exciting her bedroom,” said Danner, who described the woman and man as long-time friends who had lived together for the last five months.

“She also did not have access to the bathroom, kitchen or main exits of the residence when locked behind the wall,” Danner added. “She advised she yelled at (him) to let her out but he kept stating ‘Not until you tell me what I want to hear.’ She said she was locked behind the wall for approximately 15 to 20 minutes.”

Danner said police searched the house and found no firearms but did retrieve two machetes from under the living room couch.

Police quote the woman as saying the man “suffers from mental health issues” and she had called the VA hotline because she believes he needs help. Danner also noted the woman appeared terrified of the man and kept trying to reassure him that she had not called police to the house.

“She behaved fearful of what (he) might do if he thought she had called the police,” Danner added.

A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed that the man remained in custody with bail set at $10,000, meaning he must post $1,000 to bond out. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $15,000. If he makes bail, the man is ordered to stay away from the woman.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office. 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

