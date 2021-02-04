Decatur man who used portable wall to hold woman captive is now captive in jail, police say

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She also did not have access to the bathroom, kitchen or main exits of the residence when locked behind the wall,” Danner added. “She advised she yelled at (him) to let her out but he kept stating ‘Not until you tell me what I want to hear.’ She said she was locked behind the wall for approximately 15 to 20 minutes.”

Danner said police searched the house and found no firearms but did retrieve two machetes from under the living room couch.

Police quote the woman as saying the man “suffers from mental health issues” and she had called the VA hotline because she believes he needs help. Danner also noted the woman appeared terrified of the man and kept trying to reassure him that she had not called police to the house.

“She behaved fearful of what (he) might do if he thought she had called the police,” Danner added.

A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed that the man remained in custody with bail set at $10,000, meaning he must post $1,000 to bond out. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $15,000. If he makes bail, the man is ordered to stay away from the woman.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

