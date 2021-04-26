Decatur man with hidden meth also made threats with shotgun, police say

DECATUR — Police said they discovered a Decatur man with 3.5 grams of methamphetamine hidden between his buttocks also had a sawn-off shotgun at home he was planning to use to shoot an alleged sex offender, according to a sworn affidavit.

The 41-year-old man was arrested at 3 p.m. Thursday and booked on preliminary chargers of the unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of meth.

The affidavit said Decatur police and Macon County Sheriff’s Office officers encountered the man when they pulled his vehicle over for a traffic infraction at the intersection of North Monroe Street and West Harrison Avenue.

A police dog alerted to the odor of narcotics and, as the man was ordered out of his car, the affidavit said methamphetamine fell out the bottom of his pants.

“Officer Kyle Daniels (Decatur police) confronted (the man) about the methamphetamine and he advised he had methamphetamine concealed in his buttocks,” said the affidavit, signed by Daniels.

“(The man) then retrieved the methamphetamine, which measured 3.5 grams with packaging and field-tested positive…”

