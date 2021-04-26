 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur man with hidden meth also made threats with shotgun, police say
0 comments
alert top story

Decatur man with hidden meth also made threats with shotgun, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police said they discovered a Decatur man with 3.5 grams of methamphetamine hidden between his buttocks also had a sawn-off shotgun at home he was planning to use to shoot an alleged sex offender, according to a sworn affidavit.

The 41-year-old man was arrested at 3 p.m. Thursday and booked on preliminary chargers of the unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of meth.

The affidavit said Decatur police and Macon County Sheriff’s Office officers encountered the man when they pulled his vehicle over for a traffic infraction at the intersection of North Monroe Street and West Harrison Avenue.

A police dog alerted to the odor of narcotics and, as the man was ordered out of his car, the affidavit said methamphetamine fell out the bottom of his pants.

“Officer Kyle Daniels (Decatur police) confronted (the man) about the methamphetamine and he advised he had methamphetamine concealed in his buttocks,” said the affidavit, signed by Daniels.

Decatur drug dealer 'trying to make a profit' gets arrested, police report

“(The man) then retrieved the methamphetamine, which measured 3.5 grams with packaging and field-tested positive…”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While officers were busy dealing with that offense, Detective Tim Wittmer with Decatur police noticed the man had been named in a tip called into police that warned he was in possession of a sawn-off shotgun. The man is quoted by police as confessing he did have such a weapon and telling them where to find it in his West Packard Street home.

Daniels said the gun turned out to be cut down to the point where it had a 14-inch-long barrel and, with a similarly cut-down stock, only measured 22 inches from end to end.

Daniels said the connection with threats to a supposed sex offender emerged after officers checked the man’s cell phone and found he had sent pictures of the shotgun to various people. “(He) also sent multiple messages indicating that he was looking for a (named man) in an attempt to shoot him in retaliation for allegedly committing a sexual assault,” Daniels added.

The officer reported that a check of the man’s criminal record showed he was currently on bond for an earlier charge of meth manufacturing/delivery.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the man remained in custody with bond set at $75,000, meaning he must post $7,500 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Census Results: What is Apportionment?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Terrence Taylor talks about Chuavin verdict

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News