Decatur mans denies $29,000 burglary as defense questions value of the stolen goods

DECATUR — Zollie L. Thomas denied stealing a pickup truck and contractor-grade tools from a Decatur business as his defense attorney questioned the combined value of more than $29,000 placed on the stolen vehicle and burgled gear.

Thomas, 62, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary, one count of theft and a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. Judge Thomas Little, after hearing the police evidence against Thomas, found probable cause to hold him over for trial and set a pretrial hearing for June 3.

Thomas remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $52,500, which means he must post $5,250 to be released.

Giving evidence earlier, Decatur police Detective Chad Reed said the premises of All Service Contractors at 2024 E. Damon Ave. was broken into the night of March 1. The pickup truck, valued at $11,200, and some 30 items of construction equipment and tools, priced at $17,875, were stolen.

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, Reed confirmed the burglary was captured on video surveillance. “Were you able to identify the defendant, Zollie Thomas, as one of the people that committed the burglary?” asked Scott.