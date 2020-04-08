You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur mans denies $29,000 burglary as defense questions value of the stolen goods
0 comments

Decatur mans denies $29,000 burglary as defense questions value of the stolen goods

{{featured_button_text}}
Zollie L. Thomas

Thomas. 

DECATUR — Zollie L. Thomas denied stealing a pickup truck and contractor-grade tools from a Decatur business as his defense attorney questioned the combined value of more than $29,000 placed on the stolen vehicle and burgled gear.

Thomas, 62, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary, one count of theft and a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. Judge Thomas Little, after hearing the police evidence against Thomas, found probable cause to hold him over for trial and  set a pretrial hearing for June 3.

Thomas remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $52,500, which means he must post $5,250 to be released.

Giving evidence earlier, Decatur police Detective Chad Reed said the premises of All Service Contractors at 2024 E. Damon Ave. was broken into the night of March 1. The pickup truck, valued at $11,200, and some 30 items of construction equipment and tools, priced at $17,875, were stolen.

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, Reed confirmed the burglary was captured on video surveillance. “Were you able to identify the defendant, Zollie Thomas, as one of the people that committed the burglary?” asked Scott.

“Yes,” replied Reed. He said Thomas was located and arrested March 13.

Defense attorney Michelle Sanders asked Reed about the value of the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado truck and where the valuation came from. “Was that the value list submitted by the owner of the vehicle?” she asked. “Yes,” replied Reed.

Sanders also wondered about how the value of the used tools and equipment was obtained. “...Was that calculated on the replacement value for the tools or their actual used value?” she asked. Reed told her he wasn’t sure.

The case was placed on the trial list of Judge Thomas Griffith.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News