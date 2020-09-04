 Skip to main content
Decatur man's DNA linked to 2017 SUV robbery, police say
Decatur man's DNA linked to 2017 SUV robbery, police say

DECATUR —  DNA on a discarded hatchet was used to link a Decatur man to a 2017 vehicle robbery, police said.

The 36-year-old was one of two men who broke into a sport-utility vehicle on May 5, 2017, police said in court documents. His DNA was found on a hatchet handle used to break into the vehicle and left in the back seat after the suspects fled, police say. 

The female owner was inside the vehicle while it was parked in front of an East North Street home when a partially masked man broke the driver's side window, police said. He was punched several times and fell backwards before getting away, police said. 

Police in the sworn affidavit said the victim saw a second man with her purse that had been in the back seat. 

The 36-year-old was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of robbery and vehicular invasion, both subject to review by the State Attorney's Office. A check of jail records Thursday evening showed he was released on $2,000 bond, placing the initial bail amount at $20,000.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

