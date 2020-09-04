Decatur man's DNA linked to 2017 SUV robbery, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — DNA on a discarded hatchet was used to link a Decatur man to a 2017 vehicle robbery, police said.

The 36-year-old was one of two men who broke into a sport-utility vehicle on May 5, 2017, police said in court documents. His DNA was found on a hatchet handle used to break into the vehicle and left in the back seat after the suspects fled, police say.

The female owner was inside the vehicle while it was parked in front of an East North Street home when a partially masked man broke the driver's side window, police said. He was punched several times and fell backwards before getting away, police said.

Police in the sworn affidavit said the victim saw a second man with her purse that had been in the back seat.

The 36-year-old was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of robbery and vehicular invasion, both subject to review by the State Attorney's Office. A check of jail records Thursday evening showed he was released on $2,000 bond, placing the initial bail amount at $20,000.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.