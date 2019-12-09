2 Decatur men arrested after gun, drugs found in vehicle

DECATUR — A 22-year-old man on parole is facing a preliminary charge after officers found a drugs and a gun in his vehicle, court documents say.
A sworn affidavit said Decatur police officers conducted a consensual encounter with a man driving a black Mercedes as he pulled into the 1700 block of North Church Street. The man began shuffling around and reaching into the back seat of the vehicle, court documents say.
The passenger, a 46-year-old man, put a crack pipe on the ground outside of the vehicle, the affidavit said. Officers also located a "push rod" consistent with objects used to place crack cocaine into a smoking device.
The driver was holding a plastic baggie before moving it underneath the driver’s seat, according to the sworn affidavit. A K-9 alerted on the vehicle, prompting a search.
Officers found a loaded handgun and 4.5 grams of a substance that field-tested positive crack cocaine, according to the affidavit. The 22-year-old was arrested, booked into the Macon County Jail and is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond. He faces a preliminary charge of armed violence.
The 46-year-old is facing a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance and is being held in the Macon County Jail in lieu of $2,000.
