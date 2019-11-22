2 Decatur men face drug charges after police say they sold crack to undercover officer

DECATUR — Two Decatur men are facing drug and gun charges after police say they conspired to sell crack cocaine to an undercover officer multiple times, court documents say.
According to a sworn affidavit, a 25-year-old man sold crack cocaine on five occasions between Oct. 22 and Nov. 11 to a person he did not know was a detective with the Macon County Sheriff's Office. A 26-year-old accompanied the 25-year-old on one drug deal, and the same friend sold crack to the undercover officer in a separate instance.
The affidavit said the suspects sold a total of 8.3 grams of crack cocaine to the detective. Officers executed a search warrant on the 26-year-old's home Nov. 12. They found that his phone contained text messages from the 25-year-old telling the 26-year-old to sell crack cocaine to the person they didn't realize was an undercover officer.
The sworn affidavit said the officer believed the pair were conspiring together to sell crack cocaine in Decatur. The 26-year-old was arrested Nov. 12, according to Macon County Jail records, and is facing preliminary charges of possession of a weapon by a felon and manufacturing/delivery of cocaine. He is being held in lieu of $50,000.
On Wednesday night, Decatur police saw a Hyundai Elantra parked blocking the entryway of an alley in the 1300 block of North Maple Street, according to sworn affidavits. Shortly after, police saw the 25-year-old suspect exit the vehicle and he was taken into custody. He faces preliminary felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, criminal drug conspiracy and two counts of manufacturing/delivery of cocaine, jail records show. He is being held in the Macon County Jail in lieu of $175,000.
The other occupant of the vehicle was a 23-year-old woman who was given a written warning for parking illegally. During a free-air sniff by a K-9 unit on the vehicle, officers found crack cocaine and a stolen, loaded 9 mm handgun in the cup holder between the front driver's seat and passenger's seat, the affidavit said.
The woman was arrested and is facing preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and armed violence. She posted $5,000 bond.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites