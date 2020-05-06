Decatur men get into fight after one punched a dog, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Police said two Decatur men were arrested Tuesday night after they got into a fight sparked by one of them punching a pet dog in the face.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the trouble flared just before 7:30 p.m. when a 55-year-old man allegedly hit the dog with his fist. The affidavit said that started a “verbal altercation regarding the dog abuse” with the other man, 58. The two have shared a home in the 1600 block of East North Street for two years.

The affidavit said the younger man then grabbed his housemate in a headlock and refused to let him go until the two of them were separated by a 66-year-old woman who witnessed the incident.

But once freed, the affidavit said the 58-year-old man pushed the other man against a door and “struck (him) in the face with an open hand.”

Both were arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery; the younger man’s charge noting he has a previous domestic battery conviction. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed that both men are free on bail of $1,000 each with the condition they have no contact with each other.