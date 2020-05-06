Decatur men get into fight after one punched a dog, police say

DECATUR — Police said two Decatur men were arrested Tuesday night after they got into a fight sparked by one of them punching a pet dog in the face.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the trouble flared just before 7:30 p.m. when a 55-year-old man allegedly hit the dog with his fist. The affidavit said that started a “verbal altercation regarding the dog abuse” with the other man, 58. The two have shared a home in the 1600 block of East North Street for two years.
The affidavit said the younger man then grabbed his housemate in a headlock and refused to let him go until the two of them were separated by a 66-year-old woman who witnessed the incident.
But once freed, the affidavit said the 58-year-old man pushed the other man against a door and “struck (him) in the face with an open hand.”
Both were arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery; the younger man’s charge noting he has a previous domestic battery conviction. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed that both men are free on bail of $1,000 each with the condition they have no contact with each other.
