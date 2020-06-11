You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur mom accused in death of 2-month-old son, police say
0 comments
top story

Decatur mom accused in death of 2-month-old son, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Jennifer Bishop mug shot

Bishop

 PROVIDED PHOTO

DECATUR— The Macon County Sheriff's Office says a Decatur woman faces preliminary charges for the death of her 2-month-old son. 

Sgt. Scott Flannery said Jennifer Bishop, 32, was intoxicated and sleeping with the child on Feb. 27. Police responded to a residence in the area of South McClellan Street where Bishop reported her infant son wasn't breathing, Flannery said. 

An autopsy found the infant died from "asphyxia due to overlaying while co-sleeping with an adult," according to Flannery. Evidence showed Bishop to have drank a bottle of whiskey that night, along with an entire bottle of cold medicine and took a prescription medication, the document said. 

Bishop was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Wednesday afternoon on a preliminary charge of endangering the life and health of a child. A check of jail records Thursday showed she's held on $50,000 bond.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office. 

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News