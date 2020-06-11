Decatur mom accused in death of 2-month-old son, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR— The Macon County Sheriff's Office says a Decatur woman faces preliminary charges for the death of her 2-month-old son.

Sgt. Scott Flannery said Jennifer Bishop, 32, was intoxicated and sleeping with the child on Feb. 27. Police responded to a residence in the area of South McClellan Street where Bishop reported her infant son wasn't breathing, Flannery said.

An autopsy found the infant died from "asphyxia due to overlaying while co-sleeping with an adult," according to Flannery. Evidence showed Bishop to have drank a bottle of whiskey that night, along with an entire bottle of cold medicine and took a prescription medication, the document said.

Bishop was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Wednesday afternoon on a preliminary charge of endangering the life and health of a child. A check of jail records Thursday showed she's held on $50,000 bond.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

