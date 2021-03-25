 Skip to main content
Decatur mom who rammed son with van pleads guilty to battery charge
DECATUR — A Decatur mother who responded to a family argument by ramming her adult son with a minivan was sentenced to 21 days in the Macon County Jail.

However, Tamekia M. Spivey, 43, was given credit for 21 days she had previously spent in custody and served no extra time as part of a plea deal.

The ramming incident dates to Oct. 9 and a hearing in the case had been set for March 19. But Spivey appeared in Macon County Circuit Court March 5 to announce she would accept the deal negotiated by her defense attorney, Michelle Sanders. Spivey pleaded guilty to a single charge of committing domestic battery involving bodily harm.

Additional charges of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, two further charges of aggravated battery in a public place and an additional charge of domestic battery were then dismissed by Judge Jeffrey Geisler.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police describes Spivey as being called to an address in the 1700 block of North College Street close to 12 a.m. where her son, aged 23, was in dispute with a sibling.

The son told police he was walking across the road when he saw a white Dodge minivan heading toward him driven by his mother. “(He) stated the front of the vehicle struck him and he was thrown farther down the roadway,” said Officer Eric Havens.

“A DPD officer observed (the son’s) personal effects littered across the boulevard and sidewalk… a DPD officer observed (the son) to have a split left eyebrow, bloodied left hand and to be walking with a limp.” Havens said tire impressions left in grass showed the van had “swerved some 10 feet off the roadway during this incident.”

The affidavit quotes Spivey as initially denying everything. She is quoted as saying damage to the van — shattered windshield, dented front left fender, broken left headlamp — had been done by herself, using her hands and feet. The affidavit did not quote her as saying why she would attack her own vehicle.

The affidavit said she told officers her son had ran up to her vehicle when she arrived at the College Street address and she had “sped off” to get away from him.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

