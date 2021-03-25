Decatur mom who rammed son with van pleads guilty to battery charge

DECATUR — A Decatur mother who responded to a family argument by ramming her adult son with a minivan was sentenced to 21 days in the Macon County Jail.

However, Tamekia M. Spivey, 43, was given credit for 21 days she had previously spent in custody and served no extra time as part of a plea deal.

The ramming incident dates to Oct. 9 and a hearing in the case had been set for March 19. But Spivey appeared in Macon County Circuit Court March 5 to announce she would accept the deal negotiated by her defense attorney, Michelle Sanders. Spivey pleaded guilty to a single charge of committing domestic battery involving bodily harm.

Additional charges of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, two further charges of aggravated battery in a public place and an additional charge of domestic battery were then dismissed by Judge Jeffrey Geisler.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police describes Spivey as being called to an address in the 1700 block of North College Street close to 12 a.m. where her son, aged 23, was in dispute with a sibling.