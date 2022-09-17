Decatur mother arrested for hitting child after he gives medicine to sibling, police said

DECATUR — A Decatur mother is accused of hitting her four-year-old son with a belt after he gave his infant sibling medicine, police said.

Decatur police arrested the woman on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13, a felony, and misdemeanor charge domestic battery.

According to a sworn affidavit, the 30-year-old mother was sleeping with her two children at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, when the older child woke up, got into the refrigerator and into his 9-month-old sibling's penicillin. He put the medicine into a syringe and administered an unknown amount to the infant.

When she realized what had happened, the mother “stated she struck the four-year-old with a belt five times on his behind as a punishment,” according to the statement.

The child explained to officers that his mother “whooped” him because he got into the medicine. “Officers observed a welt the approximate size of a half dollar on the left side of the four-year-old’s face under his left eye,” the affidavit stated.

Decatur police officers also found four long, skinny red marks across the child’s back. Yellow bruise marks were also found on his back.

According to the police report, the child’s injuries were consistent with having been struck significantly hard by a belt.

The woman was remains in custody at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $10,000, requiring her to post $1,000 to be released.

Preliminary charges are reviewed by the state's attorney's office.