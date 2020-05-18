You are the owner of this article.
Decatur mother fights son to defend her father, police report says
Decatur mother fights son to defend her father, police report says

DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing multiple preliminary charges after police said he battered his 81-year-old grandfather and was threatening to club him with a stool before the victim’s daughter, who is the assailant’s mother, rushed in to fight her son and stop his attack.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said all three of them ended up outside around 6 a.m. Saturday where the 24-year-old grandson threatened to hit both his grandfather and his mother with a brick. Police intervened after a newspaper carrier came across the scene and called 911.

The grandfather "had small cuts to his face and arms with fresh blood coming from them,” said Deputy Chad Wayne, writing in the affidavit. He said the grandfather told him he had been hit multiple times by household items thrown at him by his grandson.

The affidavit quotes the victim’s daughter as saying she lives across the road from her father in the 3300 block of Lakeland Drive. She said she had dashed across to his home after hearing a loud crash. She found the front door had been smashed open and then saw her son holding the stool above his grandfather’s head and threatening to hit him with it.

She "immediately tackled (her son) who then grabbed her by the hair,” said Wayne. The grandfather is quoted as saying he had earlier been woken up by his grandson bursting into his bedroom and screaming at him before hurling objects at him.

“He stated (his daughter) entered the residence and tackled (his grandson) to the ground at that time,” added Wayne. “The altercation moved outside where (the grandson) picked up a brick and began threatening to hit them with it.”

The affidavit listed no motive for the alleged attack by the grandson, who has a previous conviction for domestic battery. He now faces new charges of aggravated domestic battery (two counts), home invasion causing bodily harm and criminal damage to property. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that the grandson remained in custody with bail set at $25,000, meaning he must post $2,500 to bond out. If he makes bail, he is ordered to stay away from both his grandfather and his grandfather's home. 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

