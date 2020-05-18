Decatur mother fights son to defend her father, police report says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing multiple preliminary charges after police said he battered his 81-year-old grandfather and was threatening to club him with a stool before the victim’s daughter, who is the assailant’s mother, rushed in to fight her son and stop his attack.

Decatur man faces attempted murder charge after shooting at car in front of police, report says Leeandre M. Honorable was chased down and arrested by Decatur Police early Saturday after they said a patrol officer saw him open fire multiple times at a fleeing vehicle, causing it to crash.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said all three of them ended up outside around 6 a.m. Saturday where the 24-year-old grandson threatened to hit both his grandfather and his mother with a brick. Police intervened after a newspaper carrier came across the scene and called 911.

The grandfather "had small cuts to his face and arms with fresh blood coming from them,” said Deputy Chad Wayne, writing in the affidavit. He said the grandfather told him he had been hit multiple times by household items thrown at him by his grandson.

The affidavit quotes the victim’s daughter as saying she lives across the road from her father in the 3300 block of Lakeland Drive. She said she had dashed across to his home after hearing a loud crash. She found the front door had been smashed open and then saw her son holding the stool above his grandfather’s head and threatening to hit him with it.