Decatur mother mourns 'lovely' daughter killed in hit-and-run accident; search for driver continues

She said Cunningham, who has three brothers and four sisters, had been in a steady relationship with her boyfriend and was looking forward to being a mother. “She always had a smile, she was excited — and a lot of other people were excited for her — to see her have her first child,” said Hull.

“Jameela was just an outspoken, kind, loving and lovely person.”

Hull said she was at a relative’s home in Decatur for a family get-together and her daughter was on her way to join her when she was killed. “I got a text from her and she said she was on her way to see me and she asked me if I was still there. She asked me to fix her a plate and so I fixed her a plate,” said Hull.

“I know I got my last text from her at 9:21 p.m. and it (the collision) happened at 9:24 p.m.”

Hull said she was due to meet with police investigators Wednesday evening for an update on the search for the other driver. Getz told the Herald & Review that officers specialized in accident investigation had been fanning out across the neighborhood where the crash occurred, pulling whatever surveillance video footage they could find and talking to potential witnesses.