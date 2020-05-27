Decatur mother mourns 'lovely' daughter killed in hit-and-run accident; search for driver continues

DECATUR — The search for a driver in a hit-and-run collision that left a pregnant Decatur woman dead is progressing and police said Wednesday that an arrest was likely soon.
“We think we are real close to making an arrest,” Decatur police Chief Jim Getz said. “And hopefully that will happen in the next day or two.”
The Monday night crash at North Jasper and East Condit streets took the life of 27-year-old Jameela Cunningham. She was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle; both were wrecked but the other driver got out and fled the scene on foot.
The driver and two other passengers in Cunningham's car were all hospitalized with injuries. An update on their conditions was not available Wednesday.
Cunningham is the daughter of Alicia Hull and Calvin Cunningham, and Hull told the Herald & Review her daughter was due to have her first baby in October.
“We didn’t know whether it was going to be a boy or a girl; Jameela was actually due to go the next day (after the collision) to find out the sex of the baby,” added Hull, 49.
She said Cunningham, who has three brothers and four sisters, had been in a steady relationship with her boyfriend and was looking forward to being a mother. “She always had a smile, she was excited — and a lot of other people were excited for her — to see her have her first child,” said Hull.
“Jameela was just an outspoken, kind, loving and lovely person.”
Hull said she was at a relative’s home in Decatur for a family get-together and her daughter was on her way to join her when she was killed. “I got a text from her and she said she was on her way to see me and she asked me if I was still there. She asked me to fix her a plate and so I fixed her a plate,” said Hull.
“I know I got my last text from her at 9:21 p.m. and it (the collision) happened at 9:24 p.m.”
Hull said she was due to meet with police investigators Wednesday evening for an update on the search for the other driver. Getz told the Herald & Review that officers specialized in accident investigation had been fanning out across the neighborhood where the crash occurred, pulling whatever surveillance video footage they could find and talking to potential witnesses.
He said it had been a big help having the runaway driver’s vehicle left at the scene but his officers still wanted to hear from anyone who might have useful information.
Call the Decatur Police Investigations Division at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.
