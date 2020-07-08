Decatur mother pleads not guilty to accidentally smothering her son to death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Jennifer E. Bishop appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday, pleading not guilty to accidentally suffocating her baby son to death while drunk and sleeping in the same bed with him.

Bishop, 32, was defended by attorney Steve Jones who told Judge Phoebe Bowers that his client wanted to waive a preliminary hearing to see if there was probable cause to try her in the death of 2-month-old Franky Martin. She faces two counts of causing a child to be endangered resulting in death.

Bowers placed the case on her own trial list and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Aug. 6. Bishop remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $500,000, which means she must post $50,000 to be released.

The judge also told Bishop she was facing more legal problems: a second charge accused her of violating probation by committing the crime against her son and being drunk when she did it.

Bishop received a 24 month probation sentence on Nov. 8, 2018, after pleading guilty to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and having no insurance.