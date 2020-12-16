Decatur mother who accidentally smothered baby is sentenced to probation; family disputes pathologist findings

Lobe said he believed Franky died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, known as SIDs or cot death. He added: “It is my expert opinion that Frankie Eugene Martin died from SIDS. I have been presented with no conclusive evidence to support any other opinion.” The doctor claimed the co-sleeping asphyxia conclusion was based “entirely on speculation.”

Bishop's family backs her claims that she was not sleeping next to the baby when he died, and they say doubts about what happened is the reason Bishop was charged the way she was. Asked about this by the Herald & Review, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said he and prosecuting Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Shelton had discussed the other report’s findings and it was a factor in the charges and agreed plea deal.

“If we had a trial, it’s a battle of the experts situation: we would call our expert who would give their reasons for their findings and then the defense would call their expert and they would give the reason for their findings,” added Rueter.