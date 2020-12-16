Decatur mother who accidentally smothered baby is sentenced to probation

DECATUR — Jennifer E. Bishop, the drunken Decatur mother who accidentally smothered her baby son to death while asleep in the same bed with him, took a plea deal Wednesday and was sentenced to 24 months probation.
Bishop’s case had been listed for a pretrial hearing Jan. 19 but she made an unscheduled appearance before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler and pleaded guilty to endangering the life or health of a child, a Class 3 felony.
The deal with prosecutors was negotiated by her defense attorney, Steve Jones, and a further charge of endangering a child resulting in death was dropped and dismissed by the judge.
A Decatur Police sworn affidavit said police had been called to Bishop’s home just after 4 a.m. on Feb. 27 after Bishop reported finding 2-month-old Franky Martin unresponsive in his crib. Detectives had doubted her version of events and concluded the crib, filled with books and clothing and other items, was only used for storage.
Detective James Knierim had also said Bishop lied at first about drinking alcohol, although her breath clearly stank of drink. “Jennifer would later admit in an interview at Police Headquarters to consuming an entire bottle (200 millilitres) of Canadian Superior Whiskey,” a police affidavit had said.
“Jennifer advised she is an alcoholic and had been battling her addiction.”
Support Local Journalism
Police said she later admitted to also consuming a bottle of NyQuil cold medicine for its alcohol content. And she had been taking prescription medication at the time of her drinking.
An autopsy concluded that Franky’s death was caused by “asphyxia due to overlaying while co-sleeping/bed sharing in an adult bed with an adult.”
In addition to the probation sentence, Bishop, 32, was ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and complete any treatment, cooperate with the Department of Children and Family Services and stay away from alcohol.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.