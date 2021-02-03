Decatur murder sentence cut from 55 years to 30 years

DECATUR — Shackled hand and foot, Delmont E. Thomas Jr. walked into a Decatur courtroom Wednesday serving a 55 year sentence for first degree murder.
After a 1 ½ hour hearing, he was led out by prison guards, still shackled, but with his sentence slashed by 25 years to 30 years.
Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith, who had imposed the 55 year sentence in July of 2014, resentenced the defendant after the case was sent back for sentence reconsideration following several appeals.
Thomas ruled that, in the light of recent higher court decisions on the appropriateness of an effective life sentence for juvenile offenders, a 25 year enhancement added to Thomas's original 30 year sentence for murder was no longer appropriate. He then resentenced him to just the underlying 30 year sentence, but that prison term still has to be served at 100%.
A jury had found Thomas guilty of the 2011 Decatur murder of 41-year-old Brian Carney. Thomas, then aged 16, had a dispute with Carney and shot him in the back of the head four times while riding in the backseat of the victim’s car.
This story will be updated.
