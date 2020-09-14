Decatur murder trial stalls after last-minute self-defense claim

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Decatur murder trial of Matthew A. Anderson Jr. was halted before it could begin Monday after the defendant suddenly switched his story and said he had grounds for a case of self-defense.

Macon County Circuit Judge James Coryell, noting the case dates to January of 2019 and has dragged on for 18 months, said he would put the trial off to allow defense attorneys to prepare a defense of self-defense.

Coryell said if he didn’t, it could lay grounds for Anderson to make a claim of ineffective assistance of counsel later on if he’s convicted.

“Mr. Anderson is facing a charge that essentially, if convicted, would result in a sentence of life in prison or close to it — we’re looking at a 45 year minimum and a lifetime maximum…” said Coryell, emphasizing the high stakes for Anderson.