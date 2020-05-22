Decatur parolee found with cocaine, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR— Police say a paroled Decatur man was arrested on preliminary criminal charges when cocaine was found in the 1200 block of North Edward Street.

Court documents say the 25-year-old man and a residence was searched under a warrant by members of the Street Crimes Unit and Emergency Response Team.

Documents say that when officers arrived, the man quickly shut the front door and ran upstairs. Detectives searching the bedroom found three bags of cocaine totaling about 13.1 grams inside a cigarette pack, police say. That amount is about 0.46 ounces.

The pack was found in a box on top of a dresser and two boxes of sandwich bags and a digital scale were found in a drawer, police said.

He was arrested and booked Friday morning into Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of manufacturing and delivering 1-15 grams of cocaine, subject to review by the State Attorney's Office. A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed the suspect is held on $100,000 bail, meaning $10,000 is required for release.

Macon County Circuit Clerk records shows he was placed on parole for felony convictions in 2015 of manufacturing and delivering cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon.