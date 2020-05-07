Decatur parolee goes back to prison after police say they found his home loaded with guns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — A Decatur parolee was sentenced back to prison on Thursday after he was found living in a home loaded with firearms he is not allowed to own as a convicted felon, authorities said.

Brett A. Ballard, 22, was sentenced to five years incarceration after he appeared in custody in Macon County Circuit Court Thursday and pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The plea was part of a plea deal negotiated by his attorney, Michelle Sanders, that saw Judge Thomas Griffith dismiss eight other charges of being a felon in possession of guns.

A sworn affidavit about the case from Decatur Police Officer Brent Morey said officers had encountered Ballard just after midnight Feb. 7. He was found running in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street, close by where officers had seen a man bale out of a van that had fled from a traffic stop, police said.

Morey said police later conducted a “parole search” of Ballard’s home in the 1200 block of East Walnut Street and found seven loaded and unloaded weapons, ranging from rifles to shotguns and handguns, hidden in and around the house. An ammunition box filled with live rounds of various calibers was also discovered concealed in a crawl space.