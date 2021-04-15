Decatur parolee was caught dealing meth again, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man on parole for cooking methamphetamine was in business with the drug again when officers and parole agents staged a surprise inspection of his home at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The law enforcement team searched the bedroom of the 43-year-old man’s address in the 800 block of South 21st Street and found more than half an ounce of meth in a dresser.

“On top of the dresser they located a functional digital scale (that had a white powdery residue on it) and on the floor next to the bed they located another digital scale,” said a sworn affidavit signed by Officer Jonathan Jones, a detective with Decatur police.

“In (the man’s) wallet they located $698,” Jones added.

Police also found a 33-year-old Decatur woman in the man’s bedroom and a search of her revealed a 9mm handgun tucked in her front waistband. Jones said the serial number was filed off and the woman, who has a previous felony theft conviction, is not allowed to possess a gun.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man was booked on preliminary charges of the manufacture/delivery of meth, and the manufacture/delivery of the drug within 500 feet of a neighboring church.