Decatur parolee was caught dealing meth again, police report
Decatur parolee was caught dealing meth again, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man on parole for cooking methamphetamine was in business with the drug again when officers and parole agents staged a surprise inspection of his home at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The law enforcement team searched the bedroom of the 43-year-old man’s address in the 800 block of South 21st Street and found more than half an ounce of meth in a dresser.

“On top of the dresser they located a functional digital scale (that had a white powdery residue on it) and on the floor next to the bed they located another digital scale,” said a sworn affidavit signed by Officer Jonathan Jones, a detective with Decatur police.

“In (the man’s) wallet they located $698,” Jones added.

Police also found a 33-year-old Decatur woman in the man’s bedroom and a search of her revealed a 9mm handgun tucked in her front waistband. Jones said the serial number was filed off and the woman, who has a previous felony theft conviction, is not allowed to possess a gun.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of the manufacture/delivery of meth, and the manufacture/delivery of the drug within 500 feet of a neighboring church.

Police report he has previous convictions for armed robbery, drug possession and theft. A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows he pled guilty to aggravated meth manufacturing in June of 2017 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, to be followed by three years of probation.

A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $40,000, meaning he must post $4,000 to bond out; prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $70,000.

The woman was booked on preliminary charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number. She also remained in custody, with her bail set at $25,000, requiring $2,500 to bond out. Prosecutors had requested bail be set at $45,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

