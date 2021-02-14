Decatur police announce arrests in murder, attempted murder cases

Kaylor, giving evidence at an inquest, had said family members described last seeing the victim at 7:30 p.m. when he left the Church Street address on foot to visit a liquor store. The other residents of the house said they had then left themselves and didn’t see the man again until they had discovered his body.

Copeland said Demetrick Boey was arrested just after 2 p.m. Friday when detectives from Decatur and the U.S. Marshals Service walked up and surprised him at his job working at Panda Express in the Hickory Point Mall.

In the case of Boone, Copeland said he understands the arrest occurred out of state but didn’t have precise information Sunday on exactly where. Copeland said Boone was last known to be living in Michigan, and Macon County Jail records show he was booked into a cell Friday afternoon by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

Copeland said detectives had worked up information identifying Boone as the suspect since the attempted murder, which had occurred around 4 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 2400 block of East Eldorado Street. A 21-year-old woman, brought to the emergency department of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital by her boyfriend, had been shot in the stomach.

“We had issued a Persons Wanted for Boone Sept. 23 and then ultimately obtained an arrest warrant on Oct. 21,” Copeland added.