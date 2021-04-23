 Skip to main content
Decatur police arrest 2 for stolen firearm, credit cards
Decatur police arrest 2 for stolen firearm, credit cards

DECATUR — A traffic stop for a speeding violation led to the arrests of a 33-year-old Decatur man and a 24-year-old Chicago woman for possession of a stolen firearm, among other offenses, police said. 

According to the sworn statement, an Illinois State Police trooper was traveling east on Interstate 72 in Macon County at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday and saw a vehicle traveling west at 97 mph.

After the officer stopped the vehicle at I-72 near milepost 145, the officer approached the vehicle and smelled a strong odor of cannabis. The officer spoke with a female driver away from the female and male passengers.

The officer found probable cause to search the vehicle, in which he found approximately $55,000 in cash, a stolen .40 caliber Springfield Armory pistol, and 60 debit and rewards cards with multiple names that did not match anyone in the vehicle.

Writing in his statement, Trooper Ronald Tisdale said the rear seat passenger, a Decatur man, stated that the money was his and he had obtained it from a bank. The debit and credit cards were given to him by other people, he said. “So he could consult them on fixing their credit,” according to the statement.

A front passenger, the Chicago woman, said the firearm was hers.

The firearm was loaded with rounds in the magazine. It was found to be stolen out of Faulkner County, Arkansas.

The Decatur man was booked on preliminary charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of lost or mislaid credit or debit card. His bond was set at $150,000.

The Chicago woman was booked on preliminary charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of lost or mislaid credit or debit card. Her bond was set at $75,000.

Both must post 10% of the total to bond out. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

