Decatur police arrest juveniles for string of burglaries

DECATUR — Decatur police arrested a pair of juveniles related to a string of burglaries in Decatur.

According to Sgt. Steve Carroll, the incidents occurred between June 23 and 28.

"A rock or piece of concrete was thrown through the window," he said about each burglary.

A 15-year-old and a 14-year-old juveniles were taken into custody.

Police responded to the latest robbery at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday on West Eldorado Street. Other burglaries believed to be related include businesses in the 1300 block of Illinois 48 and in the 1600 block of West King Street.

All incidents included a rock or concrete used to break the windows.

An investigation continues for each burglary.

