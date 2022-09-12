Decatur police arrest man for attempted murder

DECATUR — Decatur police officers responded to a domestic violence situation on Monday that resulted in a woman being stabbed, officials said.

According to Sgt. Steven Carroll, police were called at approximately 1 p.m. Monday to the Oasis Day Center, 243 W. Cerro Gordo St.

"Decatur patrol officers responded and located a 37-year-old female victim with multiple stab wounds to her chest and lower extremities," the press release stated. "The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment by ambulance."

During the investigation, detectives found probable cause to arrest Manolito D. Conner Sr., 54. The suspect was located at approximately 2 p.m. near the intersection of 22nd and Cantrell streets where he was arrested and transferred to the Macon County Jail where he was booked for attempted murder.

A check of jail records Monday afternoon showed Conner remained jailed with a bond hearing set for Tuesday morning. Records also indicate he was taken into custody Friday on preliminary charge of domestic battery with a prior conviction and was released Saturday after posting $50 bail.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2736 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.