DECATUR — Decatur police responded to reports of a man walking on the near east side carrying a gun on Friday.

Sgt. Dan Wise said the man was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail.

Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase said Eisenhower High School went on lockdown as a precautionary measure, but Wise said the man was not near the school and had no intent to approach it or inflict harm on others.