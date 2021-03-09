 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur police arrest suspect in December 2020 murder
0 comments
breaking top story

Decatur police arrest suspect in December 2020 murder

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say they have arrested a suspect in the December fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jayleon Cummings. 

Sgt. Chris Copeland said in a statement Tuesday that police arrested Tyreco S. Garry, 25, on a charge of first-degree murder in Cummings' death. Garry had already been in police custody on an unrelated charge; detectives booked him Monday on the new charge, Copeland said. 

Police responding to a report of shots fired shortly before 10 p.m. Dec. 22 had found Cummings with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the 200 block of West Leafland Avenue. 

Copeland said detectives executed search warrants, conducted numerous interviews and analyzed data from a number of sources, developing probable cause to arrest Garry. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible, he said. Anyone with information about this murder is encouraged to contact Detective Danner, Detective Appenzeller or Detective Weddle at 217-424-2734, or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

Copeland said arrests have now been made in 9 of the 13 murders that took place in Decatur last year. 

Investigations continue into the deaths of Tkai Crayton on April 23; Katari Smith on Aug. 17; Shatia Brooks on Oct. 23; and Timothy Clemmons on Dec. 21. Anyone with information about any of those murders is also encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

Tyreco S. Garry

Garry

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge to rule by next week on Flint water motion

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News