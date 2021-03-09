Decatur police arrest suspect in December 2020 murder

DECATUR — Police say they have arrested a suspect in the December fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jayleon Cummings.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said in a statement Tuesday that police arrested Tyreco S. Garry, 25, on a charge of first-degree murder in Cummings' death. Garry had already been in police custody on an unrelated charge; detectives booked him Monday on the new charge, Copeland said.

Police responding to a report of shots fired shortly before 10 p.m. Dec. 22 had found Cummings with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the 200 block of West Leafland Avenue.

Copeland said detectives executed search warrants, conducted numerous interviews and analyzed data from a number of sources, developing probable cause to arrest Garry.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible, he said. Anyone with information about this murder is encouraged to contact Detective Danner, Detective Appenzeller or Detective Weddle at 217-424-2734, or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.