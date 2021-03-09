Decatur police arrest suspect in December murder

DECATUR — Police say they have arrested a suspect in the December fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jayleon Cummings.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said in a statement Tuesday that police arrested Tyreco S. Garry, 25, on a charge of first-degree murder in Cummings' death. Garry had already been in police custody on an unrelated charge; detectives booked him Monday on the new charge, Copeland said.

Police responding to a report of shots fired shortly before 10 p.m. Dec. 22 had found Cummings with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the 200 block of West Leafland Avenue.

Copeland said detectives executed search warrants, conducted numerous interviews and analyzed data from a number of sources, developing probable cause to arrest Garry.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible, he said. Anyone with information about this murder is encouraged to contact Detective Danner, Detective Appenzeller or Detective Weddle at 217-424-2734, or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

