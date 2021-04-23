Decatur police arrest two for possession of a stolen firearm, credit cards

DECATUR — A traffic stop for a speeding violation led to the arrests of a 33-year-old Decatur man and a 24-year-old Chicago woman for possession of a stolen firearm, among other offenses.

According to the sworn statement, an Illinois State Police trooper was traveling east on Interstate 72 in Macon County at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, and witnessed a vehicle traveling west at 97 mph.

After the officer stopped the vehicle at I-72 near milepost 145, the officer approached the vehicle and smelled a strong odor of cannabis. The officer spoke with a female driver away from the female and male passengers.

The officer found probable cause to search the vehicle, in which he found approximately $55,000 in cash, a stolen .40 caliber Springfield Armory pistol, and 60 debit and rewards cards with multiple names that did not match anyone in the vehicle.